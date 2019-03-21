Critical Comparison: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) versus TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (TGLVY)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) and TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodyear Tire & Rubber 4.48% 11.17% 3.20% TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodyear Tire & Rubber 2 6 4 0 2.17 TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodyear Tire & Rubber $15.48 billion 0.27 $693.00 million $2.32 7.67 TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR.

Dividends

Goodyear Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR does not pay a dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products. In addition, the company is involved in the property investment; plantation of rubber tree; and generation and supply of energy and electricity using biomass technology. Further, it provides management, and clinical and medical services. The company also exports its products to 195 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. Top Glove Corporation Bhd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

