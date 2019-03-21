CRH Medical (CRH) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRH. TD Securities reduced their price target on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on CRH Medical from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TSE:CRH opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$3.09 and a 12-month high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million and a PE ratio of 58.89.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$42.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. Analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post 0.129999988787063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

