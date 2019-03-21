Cree, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cree in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the LED producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.75 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. Cree has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cree by 4,177.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,772,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,666 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 831,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,484,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $472,779,000 after buying an additional 683,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,886,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.