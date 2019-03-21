Credit Suisse Group Increases Nike (NKE) Price Target to $100.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Nike stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

