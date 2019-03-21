CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,047,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 548,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 423,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,814,000 after purchasing an additional 212,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total value of $2,569,089.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,461 shares of company stock worth $31,346,029. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.22.

Shares of CSGP opened at $464.92 on Thursday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $484.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

