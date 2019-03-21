Cornerstone Capital Resources (CGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.40

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 6411254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $221.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

