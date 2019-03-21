Copper Fox Metals (CUU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 100,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 95,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

