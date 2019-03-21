Contrasting Sanofi (SNY) & Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ)

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $39.60 billion 2.86 $4.28 billion $3.13 14.43 Aralez Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Aralez Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 12.20% 18.18% 9.78% Aralez Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanofi and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 6 8 0 2.57 Aralez Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanofi currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aralez Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sanofi beats Aralez Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, an agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd.; collaboration with Evotec AG; and partnership with REVOLUTION Medicines, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial. The company also markets Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization; Proferrin, an iron supplement; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Bezalip SR, a pan-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor activator to treat hyperlipidemia, as well as to increase insulin sensitivity and decrease blood glucose levels for the patients with metabolic syndrome. In addition, it provides out-licensed products, which include VIMOVO for the relief of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, as well as to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and Treximet, a migraine medicine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

