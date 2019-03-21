Contrasting Daktronics (DAKT) & AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NASDAQ:UAVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Daktronics and AgEagle Aerial Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daktronics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Daktronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daktronics is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Daktronics pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AgEagle Aerial Systems does not pay a dividend. Daktronics pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.04% 3.01% 1.65% AgEagle Aerial Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daktronics and AgEagle Aerial Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $610.53 million 0.56 $5.56 million $0.22 34.82 AgEagle Aerial Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Summary

Daktronics beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry comprising Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

