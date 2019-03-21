Contrasting Advanced Oxygen Technologies (AOXY) & HomeFed (HOFD)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 29.82% 3.50% 1.58% HomeFed -0.04% 0.02% 0.01%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and HomeFed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 6.88 $10,000.00 N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.17 $10.93 million N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

HomeFed beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company has a strategic partnership with JZ Capital Partners Limited. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

