Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 883,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

