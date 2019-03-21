Continental (CTTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Continental has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

