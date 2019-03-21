Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) CFO Sells $36,256.18 in Stock

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $36,256.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Charles Schemm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67.

Shares of CBPX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,093. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $882.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBPX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

