Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,599 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 237,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 664,252 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,868,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,753. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

