Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Klauder bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-takes-position-in-sei-investments-seic.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.