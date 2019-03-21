Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,875 Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 797.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 185,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 359,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 977,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,111,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,367,000 after buying an additional 580,803 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEF opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

