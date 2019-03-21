Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Noble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Noble in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus cut Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NE opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Noble Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $773.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 81.74%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

