ConforMIS (CFMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.45.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.58 on Monday. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 299,561 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 217,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

