Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,413,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 85,260.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 226,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 225,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amazon.com by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $963,484,000 after buying an additional 194,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,797.27 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $855.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,114.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

