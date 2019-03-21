Conagra Brands (CAG) Trading 12.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) rose 12.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 28,421,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 8,636,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $123,197,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,201,000 after buying an additional 4,467,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/conagra-brands-cag-trading-12-8-higher-after-strong-earnings.html.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.