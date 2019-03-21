Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.91

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 3718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,675.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 164,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1,439.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 140,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

