Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

SID opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.