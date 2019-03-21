Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
SID has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.
SID opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
