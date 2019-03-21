Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,166,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,335,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,728,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,889,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,277,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.80 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $40,475.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,349.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,874 shares of company stock worth $12,139,229 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

