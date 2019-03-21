Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $167.94 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

