Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trims Position in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia decreased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $568.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

