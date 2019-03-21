Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Roth Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 185,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,991,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $806.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.