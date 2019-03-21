Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

COLL opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $429,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,805.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,500. Corporate insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 176,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

