CoinUs (CNUS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $315,161.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $315,161.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

