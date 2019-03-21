Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

