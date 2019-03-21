Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

RNP opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

