Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of INB stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

