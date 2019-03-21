Cobalt Power Group Inc (CVE:CPO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 293100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/cobalt-power-group-cpo-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-10.html.

About Cobalt Power Group (CVE:CPO)

Cobalt Power Group Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver properties. The company holds interests in Smith-Cobalt Project consisting of 14 patented claims and 10 staked mineral claims covering an area of approximately 863.6 hectares located in Cobalt, Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.