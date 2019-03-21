CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEO. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNOOC by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CNOOC by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CNOOC by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNOOC in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $178.68 on Thursday. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $138.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

