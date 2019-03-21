CME Group (CME) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CME. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $153.90 and a 12-month high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

