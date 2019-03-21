Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after purchasing an additional 752,085 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

