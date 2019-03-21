Clorox Co (CLX) Position Boosted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 0.9% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.95 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

