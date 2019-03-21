Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.33% of Clementia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,037 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,933,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 741,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 155,336 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clementia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,153. The stock has a market cap of $981.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

