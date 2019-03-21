Clearside Biomedical Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 915.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 102.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 712.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.