Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Holdings Trimmed by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after buying an additional 113,188 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,809,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.54. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,529. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $278,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,268.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,030,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

