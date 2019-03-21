Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

CLNE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.81. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,810,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 528,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 273,984 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.