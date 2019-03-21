Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $315,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $101.72 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

