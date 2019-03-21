Clarus Securities Weighs in on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$8.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $325.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.04%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.