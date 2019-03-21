Citigroup Trims Merus (MRUS) Target Price to $16.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.12. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merus by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merus by 74.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth $2,104,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

