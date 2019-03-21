Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,401 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 21,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $735,561.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 31,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,027.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,400 shares of company stock worth $8,492,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

