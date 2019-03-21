Citigroup Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of United Fire Group worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $370,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $658,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $1,033,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

