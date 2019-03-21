Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Reduced by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 56.0% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 419,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE C opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

