Citigroup Inc. Buys 36,953 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,848 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 757,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 431,850 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 618,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 124.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 257,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 951.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 322,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.34.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

