Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 423,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 309,961 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STI. UBS Group cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

