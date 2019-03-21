Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in L Brands by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE LB opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a net margin of 4.86%. L Brands’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

