Cintas (CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Cintas updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.42-7.48 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.42-$7.48 EPS.

CTAS traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $208.12. The company had a trading volume of 834,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,575. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,693.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cintas (CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/cintas-ctas-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-13-eps.html.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.